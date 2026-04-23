Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Union Bank of India Q4 results: Profit rises 6.6% to ₹5,316 crore

Union Bank of India Q4 results: Profit rises 6.6% to ₹5,316 crore

Net Interest Income (NII) or core income declined by 1.14 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,406 crore during the quarter under review

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Total income dropped to Rs 31,851.15 crore in the quarter under review | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
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State-owned Union Bank of India on Thursday reported 6.64 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 5,316 crore for three months ended March 2026.

The bank had posted a PAT of Rs 4,985 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

Net Interest Income (NII) or core income declined by 1.14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,406 crore during the quarter under review.

Total income dropped to Rs 31,851.15 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 32,752.67 crore in January-March 2025, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

However, asset quality improved with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declining to 2.82 per cent in the March quarter from 3.6 per cent in the year-ago period. Net NPAs also eased to 0.48 per cent from 0.63 per cent.

Also, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each for financial year 2025-26. The payment is subject to shareholders' approval.

Shares of Union Bank of India declined 6.42 per cent to Rs 182.2 apiece on the BSE in the afternoon trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Union Bank of IndiaQ4 ResultsIndian banking sector

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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