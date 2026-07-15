Union Bank Q1 profit rises 29.5%; eyes up to $300 mn overseas borrowings

State-owned Union Bank of India reported a 29.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit for the April-June quarter at ₹5,332 crore, against ₹4,116 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by healthy growth in core income and lower operating expenses.

The bank’s net interest income increased 10.1 per cent yearly in the first quarter of FY26-27 to ₹10,037 crore from ₹9,113 crore a year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) rose 2.80 per cent from 2.76 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

“The 2.64 per cent (Q4 FY26 NIM) represented the bottom, and the bank has now made a U-turn,” said Asheesh Pandey, MD&CEO, Union Bank of India, during the post results media conference.

Non-interest income rose 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,603 crore in the June quarter from ₹ 4,486 crore a year earlier, but declined 15 per cent sequentially from ₹5,412 crore in the March quarter. Within this, fee-based income surged 45 per cent yearly to ₹3,215 crore from ₹2,218 crore and was broadly flat on a sequential basis, rising 0.2 per cent from ₹3,209 crore. Treasury income, however, fell 54.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹645 crore from ₹1,418 crore, while increasing 1.4 per cent from ₹636 crore in the preceding quarter. On asset quality, the lender’s gross non-performing asset ratio (NPA) improved to 2.65 per cent at the end of the June quarter from 3.52 per cent a year before. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.47 per cent from 0.62 per cent. The bank’s slippage ratio also improved to 0.82 per cent from 0.99 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Domestic advances rose 13.1 per cent to ₹10.61 trillion, while retail loans increased 12.1 per cent to ₹2.57 trillion. Overall RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) advances expanded 11.6 per cent to ₹6.08 trillion. Domestic deposits increased 3.5 per cent yearly to ₹12.83 trillion. The bank’s domestic Casa (current and savings account) ratio improved to 35.10 per cent from 32.52 per cent, while Casa deposits grew 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 3.76 trillion from ₹3.34 trillion. Bulk term deposits declined to ₹2.52 trillion as on June 30, 2026, from ₹2.76 trillion at the end of March 2026, marking a reduction of ₹24,907 crore, or about 9 per cent sequentially. During the same period, Casa plus retail term deposits increased to ₹10.31 trillion, highlighting the bank’s shift towards a more stable and lower cost deposit franchise.

“The bank continues reduce reliance on wholesale deposits while building Casa and retail term deposits (RTDs). Going ahead the target is to reduce wholesale deposits to below 15 percent from 20 percent of total deposits,” said Pandey. He said that FCNR (B) mobilisation is expected to support replacement of wholesale deposits over time. So far, the bank has mobilised around $106 million of inflows under FCNR(B). He said that the flows will also help in aiding Casa deposit growth. “The Bank has already mobilised around $106 million under the FCNR(B) scheme. It aims to garner around $1.5-2 billion of FCNR(B) inflows under the scheme. Flows are expected to pick up as awareness has improved. FCNR deposits typically pick up later as customers wait for rate stability,” Pandey said.