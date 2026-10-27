United Breweries Q2 profit jumps nearly 3x to ₹134.81 cr on volume growth

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.81 crore in the September quarter, primarily driven by premiumisation, cost efficiency and volume growth.

The Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV-controlled firm had posted a net profit of Rs 46.34 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

UBL's revenue from operations increased 23.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,623 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 3,737.31 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"Net Sales grew 24 per cent, driven by strong volume growth, structural price increases, premiumisation, favourable geographic mix and improvement in the company's operating mix," said UBL in its earnings statement.

The company's Ebitda grew 108 per cent in the quarter under review, while the Ebitda margin improved by 480 basis points, driven by better operating efficiency and cost control, the exchange filing said. The Beer category continued to deliver double-digit growth, with stronger acceleration during the quarter, it said. "UBL sell-in volumes increased 16 per cent, while inventory levels remained below the corresponding period last year, reflecting strong consumer demand and healthy market fundamentals," it said. Moreover, Premium volumes grew 38 per cent, led by "Heineken Silver, which accelerated to +67 per cent, and Kingfisher Ultra, which grew +44 per cent, further strengthening UBL's premium portfolio and driving premiumisation at scale." Total expenses of UBL stood at Rs 4,481.66 crore, up 21.57 per cent YoY in the reported quarter. Its total income also increased 24.31 per cent to Rs 4,664.33 crore.

"The quarter was marked by robust category momentum, accelerated premiumisation, significant profitability expansion and sustained improvements in cash generation, underpinned by disciplined execution and investments to support future growth," said UBL. In the first half (H1) of FY27, total consolidated income of UBL Rose 16.3 per cent to Rs 10,634.48 crore. Over the outlook, UBL said it continues to see attractive long-term growth opportunities in the Indian beer market, supported by favourable demographics, increasing consumer preference for beer and ongoing premiumisation trends. "The company remains focused on driving category development, strengthening its portfolio through innovation, expanding availability, enhancing productivity and improving cost efficiency across the value chain," it said.