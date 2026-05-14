United Spirits Q4 net profit rises 28%, bullish on India opportunity

United Spirits Limited (USL)-Diageo India on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹539 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, up 28 per cent from ₹421 crore a year earlier. The company reported a 3.7 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹3,054 crore, led by a 5 per cent growth in its Prestige & Above segment. The quarter reflected the full adverse impact of Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML) on the state’s popular and lower-prestige segments. Excluding Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the company’s overall portfolio, including the Prestige & Above segment, posted 8.5 per cent growth at the national level. Meanwhile, NSV in the Popular segment declined 13.2 per cent, primarily due to the MML impact in Maharashtra.

Gross profit rose 9.9 per cent year-on-year, while reported gross margin expanded 281 basis points to 47.3 per cent on a standalone basis. On an underlying basis, gross profit margin widened 212 basis points, driven by pricing gains, sustained revenue growth management measures, cost-of-goods productivity initiatives, and a relatively stable commodity basket. Praveen Someshwar, chief executive officer and managing director, Diageo India, said: “We have delivered a resilient fiscal 2026 amidst an adverse policy in a salient state. The core portfolio at a national level, barring the impacted state, has delivered a broad-based and healthy double-digit growth, setting us up for a strong FY27.”

Someshwar said the company welcomes the progressive policy measures introduced by the Karnataka government, noting that they could accelerate the premiumisation trend in the state. He added that the proposed India-UK free trade agreement would further support the business, strengthening confidence in achieving its medium-term target of double-digit growth. Diageo India also noted that in the quarter, the board approved the sale of the company’s entire stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited on March 24. The transaction remains subject to regulatory clearances, including approvals from the Competition Commission of India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The divestment is expected to help the company sharpen its focus on its core alcoholic beverages business.