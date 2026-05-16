Uno Minda Q4 FY26 results: PAT rises 22% to ₹326 crore, revenue up 18%

Auto components maker Uno Minda on Saturday said its profit after tax (PAT) grew 22 per cent year-on-year to ₹326 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The company had delivered a bottomline of ₹266-crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

Consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter was seen at ₹5,336 crore, up 18 per cent from ₹4,528 crore in Q4FY25, it said.

This growth was broad-based and high-quality, driven by value-added features and volume expansion across the company's core and emerging product offerings.

Uno Minda also achieved an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹603-crore for the March quarter of 2026 as against ₹527-crore in the period year earlier, registering a year-on-year growth of 14 per cent, the company said.

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, PAT stood at ₹1,166 crore (PAT (UML share excluding prior period income and exceptional item) as against ₹943 crore in FY25, a y-o-y growth of 24 per cent while normalised consolidated revenue stood at ₹19,589 crore (excluding prior period income) as against ₹16,775 crore in financial year ended March 2025, Uno Minda said. "We have closed FY26 with a robust 17 per cent top-line growth, reaching a normalised revenue milestone of ₹19,589 crore, accompanied by an impressive 24 per cent expansion in normalised PAT. Despite these near-term cost and supply chain pressures, our diversified portfolio and rigid operational disciplines allowed us to protect our core profitability," said Sunil Bohra, CFO, Uno Minda Group.

The company's long-term growth visibility remains anchored by landmark business wins recently, including sizeable orders in its lighting, seating, infotainment and sunroof verticals, he said. " By focusing on advanced technologies and expanding our market share across core product lines, we continue to drive operational efficiencies and deliver sustainable, profitable growth across both domestic and international markets," Bohra added. "Our performance in FY26 is a definitive validation of Uno Minda's scale, agility, and strategic foresight. We are operating in a highly constructive environment where both PV and 2W have set new peaks in annual production," said Ravi Mehra, Managing Director, Uno Minda Group.