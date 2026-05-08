Urban Company's loss widens to ₹161 crore despite strong revenue growth

Urban Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹161 crore for the March quarter, widening sharply from ₹2.8 crore a year earlier.

The company’s losses widened sharply even as revenue from operations rose 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹426 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹298 crore a year earlier.

The company’s net loss also increased sequentially from ₹21 crore in Q3FY26, while revenue rose 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹383 crore in the October-December period.

Urban Company’s net transacting value rose 42 per cent YoY to ₹1,148 crore in Q4FY26, the company’s highest quarterly level in nearly four years.

Adjusted Ebitda loss for the quarter stood at ₹98 crore, while adjusted Ebitda excluding InstaHelp was ₹22 crore, with margins improving by 160 basis points. For FY26, net transacting value rose 31 per cent YoY to ₹4,290 crore, while revenue from operations increased 36 per cent to ₹1,556 crore, according to the company’s filing. India consumer services, excluding InstaHelp, recorded 26 per cent YoY growth in net transacting value in Q4FY26, marking the segment’s strongest growth in 11 quarters. International operations in the UAE and Singapore saw net transacting value rise 84 per cent YoY during the quarter.