Urban Company's loss widens to ₹161 crore despite strong revenue growth

Urban Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹161 crore for the March quarter, widening sharply from ₹2.8 crore a year earlier.
The company’s losses widened sharply even as revenue from operations rose 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹426 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹298 crore a year earlier.
The company’s net loss also increased sequentially from ₹21 crore in Q3FY26, while revenue rose 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹383 crore in the October-December period.
Urban Company’s net transacting value rose 42 per cent YoY to ₹1,148 crore in Q4FY26, the company’s highest quarterly level in nearly four years.
Adjusted Ebitda loss for the quarter stood at ₹98 crore, while adjusted Ebitda excluding InstaHelp was ₹22 crore, with margins improving by 160 basis points.
For FY26, net transacting value rose 31 per cent YoY to ₹4,290 crore, while revenue from operations increased 36 per cent to ₹1,556 crore, according to the company’s filing.
India consumer services, excluding InstaHelp, recorded 26 per cent YoY growth in net transacting value in Q4FY26, marking the segment’s strongest growth in 11 quarters. International operations in the UAE and Singapore saw net transacting value rise 84 per cent YoY during the quarter.
Both the India consumer services business, excluding InstaHelp, and the international business remained profitable in Q4FY26 and improved margins from a year earlier.
Urban Company’s Native segment reported 67 per cent YoY growth in net transacting value and 75 per cent growth in revenue during the quarter.
InstaHelp delivered 2.7 million orders and generated ₹40 crore in net transacting value in Q4FY26, compared with 1.6 million orders and ₹28 crore in the previous quarter. March alone accounted for more than 1.1 million orders.
Key Highlights Q4FY26
● NTV grew 42% YoY to ₹1,148 crore — highest across 15 quarters
● Revenue from operations grew 43% YoY to ₹426 crore
● Adjusted Ebitda loss was ₹98 crore; 9x YoY adjusted Ebitda (excluding InstaHelp)
● Adjusted Ebitda (excluding InstaHelp) stood at ₹22 crore, improving margins by 160 bps
Key Highlights FY26
● NTV grew 31% YoY to ₹4,290 crore
● Revenue from operations grew 36% YoY to ₹1,556 crore
● Both NTV and revenue accelerated for the second consecutive year
● Adjusted Ebitda loss was ₹129 crore
● Adjusted Ebitda (excluding InstaHelp) stood at ₹106 crore; nine-fold increase from last year