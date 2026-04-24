UTI AMC Q4FY26 result: Net loss at ₹64 cr, revenue rises 4% to to ₹390 cr

UTI Asset Management Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹67 crore in the three months ended March 2026 compared to a net profit of ₹87 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenues from operations rose 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹390 crore during the quarter under review from ₹376 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.

In the full financial year FY26, the company's net profit declined 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹404 crore, and revenues dropped 8 per cent to ₹1,698 crore.

"We are pleased to report our FY2526 results, which highlight our continued business momentum, with our MF AUM reaching ₹3.88 trillion, and consolidated AUM reaching ₹23.42 trillion. Our gross new SIP inflows crossed 14.5 lakh and total AUM via SIP amounts to ₹39,812.66 crore,"said Vetri Subramaniam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, UTI AMC.