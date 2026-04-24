Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / UTI AMC Q4FY26 result: Net loss at ₹64 cr, revenue rises 4% to to ₹390 cr

UTI AMC Q4FY26 result: Net loss at ₹64 cr, revenue rises 4% to to ₹390 cr

In the full financial year FY26, the company's net profit declined 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹404 crore, and revenues dropped 8 per cent to ₹1,698 crore

Vetri Subramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer designate at UTI Asset Management Company
Vetri Subramaniam, managing director and chief executive officer designate at UTI Asset Management Company
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 2:43 PM IST
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UTI Asset Management Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹67 crore in the three months ended March 2026 compared to a net profit of ₹87 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenues from operations rose 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹390 crore during the quarter under review from ₹376 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.

In the full financial year FY26, the company's net profit declined 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹404 crore, and revenues dropped 8 per cent to ₹1,698 crore.

"We are pleased to report our FY2526 results, which highlight our continued business momentum, with our MF AUM reaching ₹3.88 trillion, and consolidated AUM reaching ₹23.42 trillion. Our gross new SIP inflows crossed 14.5 lakh and total AUM via SIP amounts to ₹39,812.66 crore,"said Vetri Subramaniam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, UTI AMC.

Despite the decline in profit, total Group Assets Under Management (AUM) climbed 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,42,038 crore as of March 31, 2026. Its quarterly Average AUM (QAAUM) for the mutual fund business grew 14 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.88 trillion.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹40 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

On a standalone basis, the asset management firm reported a 73 per cent year-on-year decline in its March quarter profit to ₹34 crore, and revenue remained flat at ₹317 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q4 ResultsUTI AMCUTI Asset ManagementUTI

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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