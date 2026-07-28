Varun Beverages Q2CY26 result: Profit rises 15% on jump in India sales

Varun Beverages Limited’s consolidated profit after tax rose 15.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,525.36 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹1,325.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2025, supported by volume growth in India and its international territories.

Revenue from operations increased 20.4 per cent to ₹8,451.23 crore from ₹7,017.37 crore. The company follows the calendar year for financial reporting and refers to the period as Q2 CY2026.

Consolidated sales volume grows 19.8 per cent

Consolidated sales volume rose 19.8 per cent to 466.7 million cases from 389.7 million cases. India volumes grew 14.4 per cent, while international volumes increased 38.4 per cent.

International volumes included 11.8 million cases from Twizza, the South African beverage business acquired by Varun Beverages. Consolidated realisation per beverage case improved 1.2 per cent, supported by higher realisations in international markets. The company said India recorded volume growth in the twenties from the onset of the season in March, except in April, when volumes were broadly flat. This resulted in India volume growth of 14.4 per cent for the full quarter. Varun Beverages cautioned that its business is seasonal, with a significant proportion of annual revenue and profit generated during the April-June quarter. EBITDA margin narrows after Twizza consolidation Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 17.2 per cent to ₹2,343.04 crore from ₹1,998.77 crore.

The EBITDA margin narrowed by 76 basis points to 27.7 per cent from about 28.5 per cent. Varun Beverages attributed the contraction to the consolidation of Twizza, which currently operates at a lower margin. Gross margin improved by 44 basis points to 55 per cent, supported by a higher share of international business. In India, the company said early stocking of key raw materials and lower sugar consumption due to a higher share of low-sugar and no-sugar products helped maintain gross margins despite raw-material inflation. The filing said depreciation increased following the commissioning of new plants in India and the Twizza acquisition. Finance costs also rose because of the South African acquisition.