Varun Beverages Q3 results: Profit rises 13.5% to ₹830.6 cr, revenue up 33%

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Friday reported a 13.54 per cent on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹830.6 crore for the September quarter of 2026, driven by double-digit volume growth in India and international markets.

The company, which follows the calendar year as its financial year, had posted a net profit of ₹731.51 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL).

Revenue from operations was up 33.3 per cent to ₹6,815.58 crore in the September quarter of 2026. It stood at ₹5,112.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.