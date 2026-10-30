Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Varun Beverages Q3 results: Profit rises 13.5% to ₹830.6 cr, revenue up 33%

Varun Beverages Q3 results: Profit rises 13.5% to ₹830.6 cr, revenue up 33%

The company, which follows the calendar year as its financial year, had posted a net profit of ₹731.51 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago

varun beverages
Revenue from operations was up 33.3 per cent to ₹6,815.58 crore in the September quarter of 2026 | Image: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 2:09 PM IST
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Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Friday reported a 13.54 per cent on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹830.6 crore for the September quarter of 2026, driven by double-digit volume growth in India and international markets.

The company, which follows the calendar year as its financial year, had posted a net profit of ₹731.51 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL).

Revenue from operations was up 33.3 per cent to ₹6,815.58 crore in the September quarter of 2026. It stood at ₹5,112.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Total expenses of VBL were up 35.77 per cent to ₹5,880.55 crore in the September quarter.

VBL's total consolidated income, which includes other income, in the September quarter was at ₹6,935.44 crore, up 31.85 per cent.

On a standalone basis, which primarily includes India sales, VBL's revenue from operations was up 24.75 per cent to ₹3,822.44 crore.

Shares of Varun Beverages on Friday were trading at ₹398 on BSE in the afternoon, down 3.83 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

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