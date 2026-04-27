Varun Beverages Q4 result: Profit rises 20% to ₹879 cr, revenue up 18.3%

Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Monday reported 20.14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹878.71 crore for March quarter 2026, helped by double-digit volume growth in India and international markets.

The company, which follows the calendar year as its financial year, had posted a net profit of ₹731.35 crore in January-March 2025, according to a regulatory filing from Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL).

Revenue from operations was up 18.33 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,721.53 crore in March quarter.

Sales volume in the quarter grew 16.3 per cent to 363.4 million cases from 312.4 million cases in Q1 2025, driven by volume growth of 14.4 per cent in India and 21.4 per cent in international territories, said an earnings statement by the company.

Moreover, net realisation per case improved by 1.6 per cent at the consolidated level, supported by improved realisations in international territories primarily due to favourable currency movement, it added. However, net realisation per case in India declined by 1.5 per cent "primarily due to volume growth initiatives" such as upsizing of packs and selective price-point launches in targeted markets to onboard new consumers, said VBL. VBL's gross margins also improved by 62 basis points at 55.2 per cent in Q1 2026. This improvement was supported by early stocking of key raw materials despite the inflationary raw material environment, the earning statement added.

Total expenses were up 18.35 per cent to ₹5,597.92 crore in March quarter. Total consolidated income, which includes other income, was at ₹6,765.06 crore, up 18.5 per cent. Commenting on the results, Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said this "strong performance in the first quarter of CY2026, supported by healthy demand, disciplined execution, and continued progress across our markets." In India, demand remained encouraging during the quarter, supported by the company's distribution reach, strengthened execution, and continued investments in manufacturing capacity and chilling infrastructure, he said. Its international business also continued to make steady progress during the quarter. "We consummated the acquisition of Twizza in South Africa through BevCo, strengthening our manufacturing footprint and route-to-market capabilities in Africa's largest soft drinks market. The acquisition is expected to generate meaningful operational and commercial synergies over time," he said.