Vedanta Aluminium Q1 profit trebles; Vedanta Ltd profit more than doubles

Vedanta Group’s demerged companies reported a strong start to FY27, with both Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML) and Vedanta Ltd posting sharp growth in revenue and profitability on the back of record operational performance, higher production, improved margins and cost efficiencies.

Vedanta Aluminium, which made its debut as an independent listed entity following the group’s demerger, reported a threefold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹6,597 crore from ₹2,162 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Revenue rose 45 per cent to a record ₹21,105 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled to ₹10,499 crore, up 134 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Ltd, comprising zinc and copper as its key businesses, reported a 152 per cent increase in profit from continuing operations to ₹5,294 crore during the quarter. Revenue rose 51 per cent year-on-year to ₹23,456 crore, while Ebitda climbed 98 per cent to ₹8,469 crore. Vedanta Aluminium attributed the performance to higher volumes and realisations, stronger contribution from value-added products (VAP), cost efficiencies and favourable market conditions. The company achieved its highest-ever aluminium production of 632 kilotonnes, up 5 per cent year-on-year, while VAP production reached a record 389 kilotonnes, rising 14 per cent. “In an increasingly dynamic geopolitical environment, our strategic focus on resource security, operational integration, and value-added products continues to strengthen our competitive position while enhancing our ability to deliver sustainable growth,” said Rajesh Kumar, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Vedanta Aluminium.

Vedanta Ltd said the quarter was marked by record operational performance across businesses. Zinc India achieved its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production of 268 kilotonnes, while copper recorded its highest first-quarter rod production and sales in eight years. Commenting on the results, Vedanta Ltd Executive Director Arun Misra said the company delivered a strong start to FY27, with robust performances across all businesses of the demerged entity, driven by volume growth, cost efficiency and operational execution. Both companies also highlighted stronger balance sheets during the quarter. Vedanta Aluminium improved its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio to 0.9 times from 1.3 times in the previous quarter, while Vedanta Ltd ended the quarter with net debt of ₹8,299 crore, reducing debt by ₹2,223 crore sequentially and bringing its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio down to 0.3 times. Both companies received AA+ (Stable) credit rating upgrades from CRISIL and ICRA during the quarter.