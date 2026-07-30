Vedanta Aluminium Q1 result: Net profit jumps over 3-fold to ₹5,629 cr

India's Vedanta Aluminium Metal, the pure-play aluminium company ​formed after Vedanta's demerger, reported a more ​than three-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted ‌by higher aluminium prices.

Here are details from the company's earnings report:

The company's consolidated net profit climbed to ₹5,629 crore ($588.62 million) for the quarter ended June 30, its first as an independent company, from ₹1,781 crore a year ago.

Aluminium prices remained elevated in the April-June period due to Middle East supply disruptions, Chinese output constraints, and ‌strong demand -- which boosted Vedanta Aluminium's topline.

Spot aluminium prices rose 46 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter, according to data from a Jefferies note.