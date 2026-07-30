Vedanta Q1 result: Net profit rises 71.8% to ₹5,473 crore, PAT rises 151.9%

Vedanta Limited’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 71.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,473 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹3,185 crore. Profit from continuing operations more than doubled, but the company said the demerger of four businesses made current and comparative figures for discontinued operations non-comparable.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 53.6 per cent to ₹24,205 crore from ₹15,754 crore. Total revenue from operations across continuing and discontinued businesses, after inter-segment adjustments, declined 11.4 per cent to ₹33,515 crore from ₹37,824 crore.

What drove Vedanta’s Q1 profit growth?

Continuing-operations segment earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 98.5 per cent to ₹8,469 crore from ₹4,267 crore. The corresponding EBITDA margin, calculated on continuing segment revenue, expanded to 36 per cent from 27.4 per cent, an increase of about 855 basis points.

Total expenses from continuing operations grew 33 per cent to ₹17,558 crore, slower than revenue. Profit before tax from these operations rose 145.1 per cent to ₹7,189 crore, while net profit after tax increased 151.9 per cent to ₹5,294 crore. Total consolidated profit after tax, including continuing and discontinued operations, was ₹7,918 crore. Of this, ₹2,445 crore was attributable to non-controlling interests, leaving ₹5,473 crore attributable to Vedanta’s owners. Basic earnings per share was ₹14.02, against ₹8.15 a year earlier. How did Vedanta’s continuing business segments perform? Revenue from the India zinc, lead and silver business rose 72.2 per cent to ₹12,985 crore, while segment EBITDA increased 112.2 per cent to ₹8,096 crore. Within the business, zinc and lead revenue increased 49.5 per cent to ₹9,146 crore and silver revenue rose 169.2 per cent to ₹3,839 crore.

Zinc International revenue grew 21 per cent to ₹1,392 crore, but EBITDA declined 40.8 per cent to ₹250 crore. Copper revenue increased 34 per cent to ₹8,538 crore, while the segment recorded EBITDA of ₹11 crore against a ₹26 crore loss in the year-ago quarter. How did the demerger affect Vedanta’s reported numbers? Vedanta transferred its aluminium, oil and gas, iron ore and merchant-power undertakings into separate companies with effect from May 1, 2026. The current result therefore includes only their performance for April under discontinued operations, while the corresponding-quarter figures include three months. Discontinued operations contributed revenue of ₹9,204 crore and profit after tax of ₹2,624 crore in the current quarter. The corresponding figures were ₹22,048 crore and ₹2,355 crore, respectively. No exceptional item was recorded during the quarter.