Vedanta's demerged firms post mixed Q1; iron & steel shines, power slips

Vedanta Group's newly listed businesses reported a mixed performance in the first quarter of FY27, with revenue rising across the oil & gas, power and iron & steel businesses. Profitability improved sharply at the iron & steel and oil & gas verticals, while the power business recorded a loss.

Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL) delivered the strongest earnings growth during the quarter. Revenue rose 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,662 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 54 per cent to Rs 515 crore. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 121 crore, compared with a net loss of Rs 145 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by higher steel and iron ore prices, better operational efficiencies and lower finance costs. Pig iron production reached a record 291 kilotonnes, while iron ore production increased 4 per cent to 2.6 million dry metric tonnes.

"VISL delivered a resilient operational and financial performance in Q1 FY27 despite a dynamic market environment. Higher iron ore production, record quarterly pig iron output, operational efficiencies across our steel businesses and continued focus on value-added products supported strong margin improvement," said Pankaj Kumar Sharma, chief executive officer of VISL. Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd (VOGL), which made its stock market debut this quarter, reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 2,507 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 1,232 crore, while PAT, including discontinued operations, came in at Rs 945 crore, compared with losses in both the year-ago and preceding quarters. In Q1 FY26, the company had reported a loss of Rs 104 crore, while in Q4 FY26 it had recorded a loss of Rs 480 crore. The company also announced a gas discovery at the Kaam BCP-1ST well in Rajasthan's Barmer Basin, adding to its exploration portfolio.