Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Vikram Solar Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹110 cr on higher revenues

Vikram Solar Q4 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹110 cr on higher revenues

The net profit stood at ₹91 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said

electricity, solar, power plant, green energy
In the fiscal year 2025-26, the net profit increased to ₹470 crore from ₹140 crore in a year ago
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:42 AM IST
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Vikram Solar on Friday posted nearly 21 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹110 crore in March quarter mainly on account of higher revenues.

The net profit stood at ₹91 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a company statement said.

Revenues from operations rose to ₹1,453 crore in the quarter from ₹1,194 crore in the same period year ago.

In the fiscal year 2025-26, the net profit increased to ₹470 crore from ₹140 crore in a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :solar tendersSolar sectorSolar industry

First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

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