Vodafone Idea Q2 loss widens to ₹5,975 crore despite higher ARPU, revenue

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) losses widened to ₹5,975 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹5,524 crore in Q2FY26. The bottom line was pulled down by a ₹462 crore exceptional loss from reassessing the fair market value of Vodafone Plc equity shares, which accrue to the company over five years under a 2018 settlement.

Consistent rise in subscribers and shift by more users to higher-value 4G and 5G services led to higher average revenue per user (Arpu), a key metric for telcos' profitability. Revenue from operations grew about 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,884 crore from ₹11,195 crore. The earnings missed Bloomberg estimates that had projected narrower losses and slightly higher than reported revenues.

The No. 3 carrier secured ₹4,000 crore additional funding in Q2FY27, taking its total funds raised to around ₹10,500 crore, including ₹6,400 crore raised in Q1FY27, Vi said in a statement. This is the part of the ₹25,000-35,000 crore funding the company is seeking through funded and non-funded facilities, with discussions under way with banks. The company said it remained “engaged with lenders” to close the overall funding plan. Vi Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abhijit Kishore said, “Our focus continues to remain firmly on execution.” He reiterated the road map laid out by Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla in the company’s FY26 annual report.

“Our Q2FY27 performance reflects steady progress against our priorities. Our refreshed brand identity and related campaigns are resonating well with our subscribers. We have placed capex orders of over ₹13,200 crore of which nearly ₹6,000 crore capex has been executed. Encouraged by our progress in discussions to raise funding, we are confident of placing additional orders and sustaining the momentum in our network expansion,” Kishore added. In Q1FY27, Vi had placed orders for ₹9,000 crore with Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and other partners as part of the company’s planned ₹45,000 crore capex over three years beginning FY27. Kishore added that during the quarter, the company strengthened its customer proposition through innovative, differentiated, and industry-first offerings such as free international roaming and family prepaid plans.

He further said that the company delivered on all the critical business parameters, including subscriber additions, with 5G services live in more than 400 cities in 17 circles. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹4,981 crore, an annual increase of 6.3 per cent. Vi’s Arpu increased to ₹198, up 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y, the highest growth in the industry. On an absolute basis, Vi lags its peers, with Bharti Airtel leading at ₹271 and Reliance Jio at ₹218.80 as of Q2FY27. The company’s total subscriber base stood at 194.4 million, marking its first six months of net subscriber additions since the merger in 2018. “We closed the quarter with 131 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 127.8 million in the same period last year. The data usage improved from 73.6 petabyte (PB)/day to 93.6 PB/day, a Y-o-Y increase of 27.1 per cent,” Kishore added.

The company’s outstanding debt to banks as of September 2026 was ₹945 crore, far lower than ₹3,708 crore reported in Q1FY27. Instalment of ₹108 crore is payable by September 2027. Deferred payment obligations towards spectrum stood at ₹1.3 trillion as of September 2026, while adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues stood at ₹26,264 crore. The instalments payable against these deferred payment obligations by September 2027 are estimated at ₹9,216 crore, auditors said on Thursday in a report accompanying the results. “As of date, the group has met all its debt obligations payable to its lenders/banks and financial institutions, along with applicable interest. The group is confident of generating sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its obligations, including spectrum and AGR dues payable over the next 12 months as and when they fall due,” they added.