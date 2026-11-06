Voltas Q2 profit rises 51.4% to ₹47.71 cr; revenue up 15.3% to ₹2,707 cr

Air conditioner maker and cooling solutions provider Voltas Ltd on Friday reported a 51.4 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 47.71 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.5 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations soared 15.3 per cent to Rs 2,706.57 crore in the September quarter compared to 2,347.32 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's revenue from Unitary Cooling Products, which includes room AC business, was up 29 per cent at Rs 1,566.79 crore. It was at Rs 1,215.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

This was "driven primarily by the Room Air Conditioner business which materially outperformed the broader industry", it said. Voltas continued to consolidate its position as 'India's No.1 Room Air Conditioning brand ', maintaining a market share of 17.4 per cent for the year-to-date period ended September 2026, it said. "The company sustained a 4.2 per cent lead over its nearest competitor, reflecting its established market presence, consumer preference and distribution strength," Voltas said. However, the Tata Group firm's revenue from 'Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services' dropped 15.5 per cent to Rs 816.39 crore in the second quarter of FY27. "The Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services business continued to maintain order momentum, supported by opportunities across infrastructure, industrial and institutional projects," it said.

Domestic Projects recorded order wins across industrial infrastructure, electronics manufacturing, metro and tunnel projects, and data centres. "As of September 30, 2026, the carry forward order book for the segment stood at over Rs 6,800 crore, providing revenue visibility across Domestic and International Projects," it said. Its revenue from Engineering Products and Services was up 33.32 per cent to Rs 185.39 crore. The revenue growth was "supported by performance across Mining and Construction Equipment and Textile Machinery," said Voltas. Over Voltbek Home Appliances, a JV between Voltas and Turkish firm Arcelik, Voltas said its Voltbek delivered another quarter of growth, achieving record Q2 sales, supported by an improving product mix, market share gains and continued expansion of its distribution network.

"The business continued to strengthen its presence in the Indian home appliances market, achieving year-to-date market shares of 8.8 per cent in Washing Machines and 7 per cent in Refrigerators," it said. Voltbek has continued to expand its scale through a wider product portfolio including a new lineup of Frost Free Refrigerators and Fully Automatic Washing Machines, sharper product segmentation, enhanced consumer engagement and greater distribution penetration. Total expenses stood at Rs 2,622.05 crore, up 13 per cent YoY. The company's total income increased 13.85 per cent to Rs 2,746.08 crore during the quarter under review. In the first half (H1) of FY27, total consolidated income grew to Rs 7,510.82 crore from Rs 6,432.58 crore in the year-ago period.