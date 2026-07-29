Waaree Energies Q1 net profit up 15%; revenue climbs 79% on strong demand

Waaree Energies reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹891.87 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up from ₹772.89 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said on Wednesday. Revenue from operations grew 79 per cent to ₹7,931.79 crore.

As of date, the company has an order book of around ₹61,500 crore. Module production during the quarter stood at 3.24 gigawatts (GW).

The solar manufacturing company said its 10 GW cell manufacturing facility at Unn, Gujarat, is progressing as planned and is expected to commence production during the current financial year. It also commenced manufacturing of 5.15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of automated battery energy storage system (BESS) containers at Rola, Gujarat.