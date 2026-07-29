Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Waaree Energies Q1 net profit up 15%; revenue climbs 79% on strong demand

Waaree Energies Q1 net profit up 15%; revenue climbs 79% on strong demand

Solar major's order book stands at around Rs 61,500 crore as it expands cell manufacturing and battery energy storage capacity in Gujarat

q1 results, company quarter 1
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 8:46 PM IST
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Waaree Energies reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹891.87 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up from ₹772.89 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said on Wednesday. Revenue from operations grew 79 per cent to ₹7,931.79 crore.
 
As of date, the company has an order book of around ₹61,500 crore. Module production during the quarter stood at 3.24 gigawatts (GW).
 
The solar manufacturing company said its 10 GW cell manufacturing facility at Unn, Gujarat, is progressing as planned and is expected to commence production during the current financial year. It also commenced manufacturing of 5.15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of automated battery energy storage system (BESS) containers at Rola, Gujarat.
 
"The quarter also marks the continued evolution of 'Waaree 2.0' — the company's transformation from a leading solar module manufacturer into a diversified energy-transition enterprise with multiple growth engines across the renewable energy value chain," said Jignesh Rathod, whole-time director and chief executive officer of Waaree Energies.
 
He added that the company is expanding its international presence with new business opportunities across Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and Australia.
 
Waaree Energies has an installed manufacturing capacity of 25.8 GW for solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and 5.4 GW for solar cells.
 
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Topics :Waaree EnergiesQ1 resultssolarrenewable energy

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 8:46 PM IST

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