Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 net profit falls over 29% to ₹81 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday reported over 29 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.48 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal, primarily due to higher expenses.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 116.36 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2025, an exchange filing showed.

Total expenses rose to Rs 961.66 crore in the quarter from Rs 622.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,057.84 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 774.78 crore a year ago.

The company has a consolidated unexecuted order book of over Rs 5,500 crore.