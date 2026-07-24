Welspun Corp posts record Q1 EBITDA, robust profit on strong global demand

Welspun Corp Ltd, the flagship company of Welspun World, reported robust financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong execution across its core businesses, healthy order inflows and sustained demand from domestic and international markets.

The company posted its highest-ever quarterly Ebitda and nearly tripled its reported net profit, underlining its strong growth trajectory despite an uncertain global geopolitical environment.

The company's consolidated Ebitda for the April-June quarter stood at ₹756 crore, registering 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, while reported profit after tax (PAT) surged nearly threefold to ₹1,046 crore.

Excluding exceptional items, PAT rose 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹499 crore, reflecting strong operational performance. Return on capital employed (ROCE) improved to 23.1 per cent, while the company's net cash position strengthened further to ₹2,336 crore despite capital expenditure of ₹834 crore during the quarter. The company's current global order book stands at ₹24,750 crore.