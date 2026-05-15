Welspun Living Q4 FY26 results: Net profit down 20% at ₹106 cr

Welspun Living Ltd on Friday reported a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹106.16 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by US tariff disruptions and the West Asia conflict.

The home textiles manufacturer, which had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹132.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, said its board has approved a ₹252 crore share buyback proposal.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 stood at ₹2,435.43 crore as against ₹2,645.9 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun Living said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at ₹2,326 crore, compared to ₹2,479.83 crore in the same period a year ago.