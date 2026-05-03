West Asia crisis hit Waaree Energies overseas' revenue to 20% in Q4: CFO

Waaree Energies’ revenue from overseas markets, including export and local manufacturing in the United States, shrunk to around 20 per cent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 due to logistics issues arising from the West Asia crisis.

The overseas market, typically a premium market, contributed 32.6 per cent to the company’s overall revenue in the third quarter, with its share even exceeding 45 per cent in the second quarter of FY26.

The West Asia situation led to delays in shipments from India to the company’s clients and also resulted in higher inventory levels by the end of March 2026, Chief Financial Officer Abhishek Pareek told Business Standard in an interaction. “Consequently, we had to ship more to non-premium markets, distorting the revenue mix,” he said.

In its Q4 financial results declared last week, the clean energy company reported a steeper-than-expected contraction in margins. Margins stood at 18.6 per cent in the quarter compared to 23 per cent in the year ago period.

The profitability of the company was also impacted by the higher commodity prices. “We saw highest ever prices of silver, which significantly affects our costs, along with increases in copper and aluminium prices—key components in renewable energy equipment,” Pareek said.