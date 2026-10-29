Wheels India Q2 net profit jumps 88% to ₹60 crore on strong export demand

Chennai-based auto components maker Wheels India has posted an 88 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of FY27 to ₹60 crore, up from ₹32 crore during the same period last financial year.

During the period under review, its revenue also increased 36 per cent to ₹1,723 crore from ₹1,268 crore in Q2FY26. Exports grew to ₹388 crore in Q2, compared with ₹299 crore in the same quarter last year.

"The overseas demand sentiment has been positive, with our sales to the US growing by 50 per cent year on year in Q2. The export growth was driven by strong demand in Construction Equipment wheels, earth mover wheels and wind mill segment. Interestingly, we benefitted from AI and Data Centre boom. The data centres are massive in the US and you need to dig to build. The surge in construction equipment also arose from that," said Srivats Ram, chairman and managing director, Wheels India. On the domestic front, demand was very strong for air suspension systems for buses.

The company has raised funds totalling ₹430 crore: ₹180 crore through a preferential issue and ₹250 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), with the objective of reducing debt. The fundraising and debt reduction were completed by the end of September 2026. "We raised Rs 430 crore and reduced the interest burden by paying off working capital debt at the end of September. The positive impact of a lower interest cost will reflect in Q3," Ram added. While the company had earlier planned a conservative capital expenditure (capex) of around ₹300 crore for the year, this has been increased substantially to ₹400-450 crore.

The company said its windmill business has an annual run rate of around ₹600 crore, with 25 per cent of it coming from offshore projects, largely in Europe. "And a large part of the balance is supplied to wind mill manufacturers in India who assemble it into larger systems and then later export," he said. Commenting on the performance, he said, “The second quarter saw strong sales growth coming from earthmover wheels, air suspension and the domestic Indian markets for cars, trucks and tractors.” On the outlook for the second half of the year, Srivats said, “In the second half, inflation is a concern. Growth will also be affected by a higher base effect arising out of GST 2.0 demand push that we benefited from in H2 last year.”