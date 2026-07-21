Wipro Consumer Care to acquire Philippine personal care firm S Brands

Wipro Consumer Care International (WCCI) announced on Tuesday that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire S Brands Consumer Care Inc. (S Brands), a Philippine personal care company, for an undisclosed amount.

This is Wipro Consumer Care International’s 16th acquisition globally and its second in the Philippines, WCCI said in a release. The Philippines is its third market outside India with revenue exceeding ₹1,000 crore.

Kumar Chander, chief executive officer of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and managing director of Wipro Enterprises, said in the release, “This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to become one of Southeast Asia's leading personal care companies. S Brands brings a portfolio of trusted, category-leading brands that complement our existing presence across the region and strengthens our position in key growth markets.”