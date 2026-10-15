Wipro Q2 results: Net profit falls 1.4% to ₹3,200.6 cr, revenue rises 9%

Wipro Ltd’s consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders fell 1.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,200.6 crore in the second quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations rose 9.1 per cent to ₹24,752.7 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company had reported consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of ₹3,246.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹22,697.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders fell 4.5 per cent from the June 2026 quarter, while revenue from operations grew 1 per cent, according to the company's financial results.

IT services operating margin falls 0.2 percentage points year-on-year

Wipro’s IT services operating margin stood at 16.5 per cent in the September quarter, up 0.5 percentage points sequentially but down 0.2 percentage points year-on-year.