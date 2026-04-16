Wipro Q4 results: Net profit falls 1.8% to ₹3,501.8 crore, revenue up 7.6%

Wipro on Thursday reported 1.89 per cent decline in March quarter FY26 consolidated net profit at Rs 3,501.8 crore.

The IT company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 3,569.6 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 7.6 per cent to Rs 24,236.3 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

As compared to previous December quarter, profit and revenue rose by 12.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

For full fiscal year 2025-26, Wipro recorded a net profit of Rs 13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47 per cent increase from 2024-25. FY26 revenue stood 3.96 per cent higher at Rs 92,624 crore.