Wockhardt Q1 results: Revenue rises 26% to ₹929 cr, profit at ₹107 cr
Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 107 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to strong revenue growth.
Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 107 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to strong revenue growth.
Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 107 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to strong revenue growth.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 108 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 929 crore against Rs 738 crore a year ago, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 844 crore compared to Rs 770 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:19 PM IST