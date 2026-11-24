Xiaomi Corp. reported a revenue contraction for the third quarter in a row while it grapples with a global memory crunch that's hobbled the world's biggest smartphone makers.

The Beijing-based maker of smartphones and cars saw revenue drop 5.2% in the three months ended September to 107.2 billion yuan ($16.1 billion). Analysts on average expected a 6% decline. Net income tumbled 68% to 3.9 billion yuan during the same period.

The electric vehicle and artificial intelligence division reported a loss of 3.4 billion yuan, which executives attributed to growing investments into AI during a post-earnings call on Tuesday.

The EV business has lost some momentum as the wider China auto market is contracting. The company delivered 100,975 vehicles in the third quarter, dropping 7% compared to the same period last year. Executives reaffirmed the company's target to enter the German market in the third quarter in 2027, saying recent EU trade barriers will not significantly affect its strategy for the bloc.

AI's voracious demand for memory chips has created a dire shortage of conventional chips that's hitting consumer electronics makers around the globe. That's compelled smartphone makers from Apple Inc. to Xiaomi to raise prices on their devices. Xiaomi's budget smartphones have been especially vulnerable to skyrocketing memory costs, forcing the company to sharply curtail production of low-end devices to stem losses. Its smartphone shipments have been shrinking since the first quarter this year, sliding nearly 30% in the third quarter versus the overall market's 20% decline, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research. Still, Counterpoint says a double-digit increase in Xiaomi's average selling prices has stabilized its smartphone revenue, as it shifts away from entry-level devices toward premium phones.