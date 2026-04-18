YES Bank Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 45% to ₹1,068 cr; NII at 2,638 cr

Private lender YES Bank on April 18 reported a 44.7 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by improving loan growth and stable asset quality. Net profit rose to ₹1,068 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹738 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹2,638 crore versus ₹2,276 crore in Q4 FY25, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.7 per cent from 2.5 per cent.

For FY26, net profit increased 44.5 per cent to ₹3,476 crore, while full-year net interest income rose 9.3 per cent to ₹9,776 crore. Annual NIM stood at 2.6 per cent compared with 2.4 per cent in FY25. The bank said this was the first quarter in FY26 in which net profit crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark.

Asset quality showed improvement, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 1.3 per cent from 1.5 per cent in the previous quarter, while provisions for potential bad loans fell 41 per cent to ₹1.87 billion. Loan growth picked up to 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4, compared with 5.2 per cent in the previous quarter, aided by corporate lending, while deposits rose 12.1 per cent. Managing Director and CEO Vinay M. Tonse said YES BANK “concluded FY26 on a strong footing,” adding that Q4 return on assets (RoA) stood at 1.0 per cent in line with guidance. He noted a 20 basis point improvement in NIM, a better cost-to-income ratio, and the “lowest GNPA and NNPA levels since FY20.” He further said CASA-led deposit growth supported lower cost of deposits.