Zappfresh operator DSM Fresh Foods reports ₹7.3 crore profit in H1 FY27

DSM Fresh Foods Limited, which operates the meat and seafood brand Zappfresh, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7.30 crore for the first half ended September 30, 2026.

The company, which entered the capital markets in October 2025, had posted a net profit (after minority interest) of ₹7.31 crore in the preceding six-month period ended March 31, 2026.

Its total revenue from operations on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 165.48 crore in the April-September period of FY27, up 32.42 per cent compared to ₹124.97 crore in the second half of FY26.

Including other income, the total consolidated income reached ₹165.89 crore.