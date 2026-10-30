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Zee Ent's consolidated net profit down 37.5% in Q2 on lower margins

Zee Entertainment reported a 37.5 per cent fall in Q2FY27 net profit to ₹47.8 crore as margins narrowed, even as revenue rose 13 per cent on growth in its digital business.

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL
Zee Entertainment reported a 37.5% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹47.8 crore in Q2FY27 as margins narrowed, despite a 13% rise in revenue to ₹2,224.6 crore, driven by its digital business. (Photo: Company Website)
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 6:34 PM IST
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Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported a 37.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹47.80 crore in the July-September quarter compared with the same quarter last year due to an impact on its margins.
 
The Mumbai-headquartered company’s revenue from operations was up 13.0 per cent to ₹2,224.60 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, and the company said that its operating revenue was driven by the digital business. The company’s advertising revenue stood at ₹803 crore compared with ₹806.3 crore in the year-ago period.
 
It said in its earnings presentation that its domestic advertising revenue was flat, aided by FIFA and marquee shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and other fresh launches. It added that the upcoming festive season would help drive growth in its advertising revenue.
 
On the other hand, its subscription revenue grew 30 per cent to ₹1,332.4 crore in the July-September quarter on a YoY basis. FIFA 2026 and a strong content pipeline drove higher digital ARPU (average revenue per user) and growth in subscribers.
 
The company’s other sales and subscription revenue, which consists of the company’s distribution business, declined 36 per cent to ₹89.2 crore in the July-September quarter on a YoY basis.
 
The company’s PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) was down 41.6 per cent to ₹108.40 crore in Q2FY27 compared with the same quarter last year.
 
Zee Entertainment said in its investor presentation that it continues to invest selectively in growth initiatives (such as KidZ, Bullet, Live, etc.).
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Topics :Zee EntertainmentEssel Group Zee EntertainmentCompany Newsprofit margins

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

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