Zee Ent's consolidated net profit down 37.5% in Q2 on lower margins

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported a 37.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹47.80 crore in the July-September quarter compared with the same quarter last year due to an impact on its margins.

The Mumbai-headquartered company’s revenue from operations was up 13.0 per cent to ₹2,224.60 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, and the company said that its operating revenue was driven by the digital business. The company’s advertising revenue stood at ₹803 crore compared with ₹806.3 crore in the year-ago period.

It said in its earnings presentation that its domestic advertising revenue was flat, aided by FIFA and marquee shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and other fresh launches. It added that the upcoming festive season would help drive growth in its advertising revenue.