Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zee Entertainment Q4 FY26 result: Net loss at ₹102 cr, revenue falls 5.4%

Zee Entertainment Q4 FY26 result: Net loss at ₹102 cr, revenue falls 5.4%

Zee's advertising revenue, ​which accounts for nearly 40% of the total, fell ​3.5 per cent in the quarter, as the Middle East crisis hurt ad spending in March

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL
Zee Entertainment (Photo: Company Website)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 7:09 PM IST
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India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a quarterly ??loss on Tuesday, as ​weak advertising demand and higher expenses pressured margins.
 
Zee, which runs channels including ZeeTV, ??ZeeCinema and streaming platform Zee5, reported a consolidated net loss of 1.02 billion rupees ($10.57 million) for the January-March period, from a profit ‌of 1.88 billion rupees a ​year ago.
 
Zee's advertising revenue, ​which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the total, fell ​3.5 per cent in the quarter, as the Middle East crisis hurt ad spending in March.
 
Advertisements are typically the biggest source of revenue for broadcasters.
 
Muted demand likely kept Zee's ad revenue ​under pressure during the quarter, analysts at Elara Capital said ‌in a pre-earnings note, even as the broadcaster continued investing in ​content and digital platforms.
 
Expenses rose 19.6 per cent , driven by a 17 per cent increase in operational costs after Zee recognised higher charges related to movie ‌and content rights following ​changes in accounting estimates.
 
Advertising and ‌publicity costs surged 44 per cent due to higher spending on ‌content ??launches, including KidZ, and increased legal expenses.
 
Meanwhile, Zee's subscription revenue ​rose nearly 4 per cent , supported by user growth in its digital platform and higher average revenue per ​user.
 
The company's overall revenue declined 5.4 per cent .
 
Core losses in Zee5 narrowed to 84 million rupees from ‌753 million rupees a year ago, while revenue rose 71 per cent to ‌4.7 billion rupees as the service saw an increase in the number of paying subscribers.
 
Peer Sun TV will report its quarterly results on Thursday.
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Topics :Zee EntertainmentQ4 ResultsCompany News

First Published: May 19 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

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