Zee Entertainment's consolidated net profit falls 47% to ₹76.3 cr in Q1FY27

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) reported a 47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹76.3 crore in the April-June quarter compared with the same quarter last year as its margins were under pressure.

The Mumbai-headquartered company’s revenue from operations was up 4.52 per cent to ₹1,907.3 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2027 (Q1FY27) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The company’s advertising revenue was down 11 per cent to ₹671.4 crore in Q1FY27 compared with the same quarter last year.

“Q1 FY27 middle east crisis impacted advertising revenue; partially offset by FIFA performance,” ZEEL said in its investor presentation.

On the other hand, its subscription revenue reported growth of 16 per cent to ₹1,136.9 crore in the April-June quarter on a YoY basis. This was driven by higher linear subscription pricing and growth in digital subscribers along with higher ARPU (average revenue per user). The company’s other sales and subscription revenue, which consists of the company’s distribution business, rose 17 per cent to ₹99 crore in the April-June quarter on a YoY basis. The company’s PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and tax) was down 50.45 per cent to ₹130.8 crore in Q1FY27 compared with the same quarter last year.