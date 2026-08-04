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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zydus Wellness Q1FY27 result: Net profit falls 7% to ₹118.9 crore

Zydus Wellness Q1FY27 result: Net profit falls 7% to ₹118.9 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹127.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Zydus Wellness Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,278.7 crore as compared to ₹718.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:40 PM IST
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Zydus Wellness Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹118.9 crore in the June quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹127.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Zydus Wellness Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹1,437 crore as against ₹860.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,278.7 crore as compared to ₹718.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Advertisement and promotion expenses in the quarter were higher at ₹261.2 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹132.5 crore a year earlier, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q1 resultsZydus WellnessZydus Healthcare

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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