Zydus Wellness Q1FY27 result: Net profit falls 7% to ₹118.9 crore

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹118.9 crore in the June quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹127.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Zydus Wellness Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹1,437 crore as against ₹860.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,278.7 crore as compared to ₹718.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.