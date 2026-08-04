Zydus Wellness Q1FY27 result: Net profit falls 7% to ₹118.9 crore
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹127.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Zydus Wellness Ltd said in a regulatory filing
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹127.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Zydus Wellness Ltd said in a regulatory filing
Zydus Wellness Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹118.9 crore in the June quarter, impacted by higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹127.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Zydus Wellness Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹1,437 crore as against ₹860.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,278.7 crore as compared to ₹718.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
Advertisement and promotion expenses in the quarter were higher at ₹261.2 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹132.5 crore a year earlier, it added.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:40 PM IST