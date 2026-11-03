Zydus Wellness Q2 results: Net profit at ₹5.1 cr, revenue up at ₹1,126 cr

Zydus Wellness on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.1 crore in the September quarter due to higher revenues.

The company posted a net loss of ₹52.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose sharply to ₹1,126.6 crore in the quarter under review, up from ₹650.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses increased to ₹1,125.4 crore in the July-September period from ₹668.3 crore a year earlier.

Zydus Wellness shares were trading 0.63 per cent higher at ₹486.25 apiece on the BSE.