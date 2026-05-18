Zydus Wellness Q4 result: Net profit down 5.75% at ₹162 cr on higher costs

Zydus Wellness Ltd on Monday reported 5.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹162 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 impacted by higher expenses and taxes.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹171.9 crore for the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹1,484.7 crore as compared to ₹913.1 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at ₹1,308.6 crore as against ₹740.5 crore.

Total tax expenses were also higher at ₹15.3 crore as compared to ₹1.5 crore in March quarter FY25.