Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Zydus Wellness Q4 result: Net profit down 5.75% at ₹162 cr on higher costs

Zydus Wellness Q4 result: Net profit down 5.75% at ₹162 cr on higher costs

The company had posted a net profit of ₹171.9 crore for the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus
Total tax expenses were also higher at ₹15.3 crore as compared to ₹1.5 crore in March quarter FY25.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Zydus Wellness Ltd on Monday reported 5.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹162 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 impacted by higher expenses and taxes.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹171.9 crore for the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹1,484.7 crore as compared to ₹913.1 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at ₹1,308.6 crore as against ₹740.5 crore. 

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Total tax expenses were also higher at ₹15.3 crore as compared to ₹1.5 crore in March quarter FY25.

In FY26, the consolidated net profit was at ₹197.2 crore as compared to ₹346.9 crore a year ago. Total revenue from operations stood at ₹3,961 crore as against ₹2,708.9 crore.

The board of directors at its meeting held on May 18, 2026 recommended a final dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share of ₹2 each, subject to approval of the shareholders. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Zydus WellnessZydus PharmaceuticalsZydus Lifesciences

First Published: May 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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