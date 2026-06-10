9 Indian cos join WEF's Tech Pioneers cohort of 100 early-stage startups

Nine Indian startups, including Dhruva in the space business and Varaha in the climate arena, have made it to the World Economic Forum's latest list of new technology pioneers.

Releasing the list, the WEF said these 100 early-stage startups from 23 countries are building the infrastructure for the next era of AI and are developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and societies.

"What sets this year's cohort apart is its focus on enabling the next era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While recent advances have centred on models and consumer applications, many of the Tech Pioneers are building the software and physical infrastructure needed to AI at scale," the WEF said.

The cohort also reflected the expanding geographies of frontier innovation. India has contributed nine companies, many focused on deep-tech and space innovation, while the Republic of Korea records its strongest representation to date across AI, robotics and quantum technologies. Companies from the Middle East, Latin America and South-East Asia are also strengthening their presence in emerging technology ecosystems. Among the nine Indian startups, Airbound is operating drone networks to deliver blood and critical medical supplies to rural healthcare systems. Bellatrix Aerospace is developing and manufacturing propulsion technologies for in-space mobility, while BorderPlus is supporting healthcare professionals to access high-growth international opportunities.

Dhruva is building small satellite platforms to advance India's growing space ecosystem, Ethereal Exploration Guild is developing reusable medium-lift launch vehicles for cost-efficient orbital access, and Fermbox Bio is producing alternative lipids, proteins and green chemicals through fermentation-based biomanufacturing. OrbitAID is developing technologies for on-orbit satellite servicing, including refuelling, repair and de-orbiting, Sarla Aviation is building electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility, while Varaha is leveraging remote sensing and blockchain technologies for agriculture-based climate solutions in developing markets. The total number of Indian entries to this cohort now stands at 28 and include Agnikul Cosmos, Cropin, Digantara, GalaxEye, Niramai, Pixxel and Sarvam AI.