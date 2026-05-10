Adda247 lays off over 20% employees amid restructuring and IPO plans

Sneha (name changed), who had moved to Delhi less than a year ago for the job, said half of her team had been removed. Tanmay (name changed), who worked at the firm for four years in business operations, said junior employees were largely told the exits were performance-linked, while senior staff were told the firm was restructuring and shutting some exam categories as part of a broader cost-cutting exercise. “For many of us, it came without warning,” he said.
According to at least three sources, the layoffs could help the company save nearly ₹5 crore annually in salary expenses. Employees also pointed to slowing growth in some segments, declining traction in StudyIQ’s online business vertical, and concerns around the company’s cash runway.