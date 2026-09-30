We'll certainly continue to deepen our domestic product and the richness of the capabilities and the optimisations around it. Historically, the focus has been on payments but we have expanded beyond that. Closest adjacency is fraud mitigation. A lot of customers find it valuable to stop fraud. We have our own in-house authentication engine for 3DS. So while a lot of people outsource this, we believe in building it in-house. We believe by controlling more of the value chain, you can really find the global optima for how you convert the most customers with the least amount of fraud. We bought two companies over the past year. One is loyalty to help customers provide the right discounts to the right consumer at the right time. The other one is on usage-based billing. There's a large variable cost for usage, the token cost, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). Companies need to be able to build that through, and they want someone to help them.