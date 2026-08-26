AI boom's high salaries stifling Indian chip-design startups: TDK Ventures

High and escalating salaries offered by Global Capability Centres since the artificial intelligence (AI) boom have become a “golden handcuff” and a key impediment for tech talent to launch their own startups in the chip-design space in India, according to Ravi Jain, investment director of San Jose-headquartered private equity (PE) fund TDK Ventures.

TDK Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, a Japanese multinational electronics company specialising in components, sensors, and data storage media. It is already in India with a manufacturing plant, making lithium-ion cells for Apple iPhones.

Speaking to Business Standard, Jain said: “I've tried meeting every semiconductor chip-design company out there, but there just aren't many. The real issue is that global captives are hand-delivering golden handcuffs to young techies right at the start of their careers. Thanks to the AI boom, their salaries and stock options have escalated so much that they have almost no financial motivation to launch a startup.”