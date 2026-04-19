AI key to India's $30 trn goal if ecosystem builds in time: Umakant Soni

Bharat1.AI, which counts Nvidia among its partners, is positioning itself as an institutional anchor for that effort. On Sunday, it convened more than 50 leaders from companies including Microsoft, Accel and Neysa at an event at RGA Techpark, Bengaluru, aimed at aligning the industry around what Soni calls a distinctly Indian playbook for AI development.
The company, which Soni co-founded earlier this year with Subhashis Banerjee and Sireesh Kupendra, is building what it describes as a humanity-centric AI ecosystem — a phrase Soni uses to mean AI that augments rather than replaces people. Its model draws comparisons to Paris-based Station F, but focused exclusively on AI and robotics. In a planned second phase, Bharat1.AI intends to build a physical AI city as a live testing environment, generating real-world data for frontier AI research.