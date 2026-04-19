AI key to India's $30 trn goal if ecosystem builds in time: Umakant Soni

India risks capping its economy at $8 trillion by 2047 — less than a third of the country's official target — if it fails to build domestic artificial intelligence capability and leverage its demographic dividend within the next few years, according to Umakant Soni, chief executive of Bharat1.AI, a company that is creating a humanity-centric AI ecosystem based out of Bengaluru.

Soni said India's path to the government's stated $30 trillion ambition by 2047 hinges not on manufacturing or demographics alone, but on getting its AI strategy right in a narrow three-to-five-year window — before global platforms consolidate their dominance.

The company, which Soni co-founded earlier this year with Subhashis Banerjee and Sireesh Kupendra, is building what it describes as a humanity-centric AI ecosystem — a phrase Soni uses to mean AI that augments rather than replaces people. Its model draws comparisons to Paris-based Station F, but focused exclusively on AI and robotics. In a planned second phase, Bharat1.AI intends to build a physical AI city as a live testing environment, generating real-world data for frontier AI research.

Bharat1.AI, which counts Nvidia among its partners, is positioning itself as an institutional anchor for that effort. On Sunday, it convened more than 50 leaders from companies including Microsoft, Accel and Neysa at an event at RGA Techpark, Bengaluru, aimed at aligning the industry around what Soni calls a distinctly Indian playbook for AI development.

The warning reflects a broader anxiety in Indian technology circles about whether the country can move quickly enough to avoid becoming a passive consumer of AI platforms developed in the United States and China. Soni argues that India has the raw material — 17 million developers, the second-largest base globally, alongside proven digital public infrastructure such as UPI — but lacks a coordinated strategy to deploy it.

"We have to build a different ecosystem — there's no two ways about it. And we have to build it fast. Otherwise, we will get drowned in this wave of innovation and capital backing it. Just like we lost in social networking, we could lose here as well," Soni told Business Standard.

Central to Soni's argument is scale. He said the goal is to expand India's developer base to 100 million while enabling as many as 900 million people to use personalised AI agents — a combination he believes could deliver the kind of non-linear growth India needs. He said if we want to build a $30 trillion economy, it requires non-linear growth.

The event on Sunday was partly designed to address that gap. Soni said developers across India are not yet building with a unified approach, and that Bharat1.AI is running build-a-thons to align them around a common framework, with investor backing contingent on adoption of that playbook.

Getting it wrong, Soni said, would be costly. He estimated that without the right AI strategy, India's economy could plateau at $8–10 trillion by 2047 even as its population grows to around 1.6 billion — a scenario in which the demographic dividend fades rather than compounds. "Getting it wrong means we become consumers," he said.

He was blunt about the competitive threat. "If we don't get this right in the next three to five years, we could be subsumed by either China or the US," he said.