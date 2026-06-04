AI startup TrueFan raises $10 million led by Baring PE India, Z3Partners

Artificial intelligence (AI)-led video platform for enterprises, TrueFan AI, on Thursday said it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Baring Private Equity Partners India and Z3Partners, with participation from IAN Alpha Fund and 3Lines Venture Capital.

The company said the fresh capital will support its international expansion and continued investment in AI infrastructure and enterprise deployments. It has begun seeing inbound demand from adjacent international markets across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as well as from global markets such as the United States.

TrueFan said it has already scaled from five million to over 20 million videos annually within a year and is on track to reach 50 million this year. The company's client base spans banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, consumer goods and media sectors, including companies such as Bajaj Finance, Zomato, HDFC Bank, Axis Max Life Insurance, Cipla, BharatPe and Goibibo. In all, the platform currently works with over 100 enterprises.