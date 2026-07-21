AI travel startup 30 Sundays raises $6.7 million in Bessemer-led round
The company, which uses conversational AI to plan and book overseas holidays, will use the funds to expand into new markets and grow its engineering teamPeerzada Abrar Bengaluru
The company, which uses conversational AI to plan and book overseas holidays, will use the funds to expand into new markets and grow its engineering teamPeerzada Abrar Bengaluru
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 6:00 AM IST