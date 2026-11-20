Healthcare and wellness-focused investment firm Alkemi Growth Capital is planning to launch its third fund with a corpus of $125-150 million in 2027. With fresh funds, the venture capital (VC) firm is looking to expand its bets on healthcare innovation, preventive medicine and medical deep-tech startups.

In a conversation with Business Standard, Alka Goel, the firm’s founding partner, said: “We are planning to launch our third fund, targeting $125 million to $150 million, between March and June 2027.” The proposed fund will follow its first two funds of $40 million and $75 million.

Goel said Alkemi has already begun informal conversations with existing limited partners (LPs), although formal fundraising discussions are yet to begin. Alkemi has earlier raised capital from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Teachers' Retirement System of the State of Illinois (TRS), and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Alkemi has so far invested in 14 companies through its ongoing $75 million fund and expects to back another four over the next six months. The firm typically invests in four to six companies annually, with initial cheque sizes ranging between ₹20 crore and ₹30 crore. Some of Alkemi’s portfolio companies include Redcliffe Labs in diagnostics, Medvital in medical devices, Datar Cancer Genetics in IVD deep-tech, Medulance in emergency medical response, Alphadroid in autonomous mobility robots, Leumas in physical-AI for pharma manufacturing, and Jagruti in the mental health and rehabilitation segment, among others. With its third fund, Alkemi is also looking to increase its exposure to deep-tech startups operating in healthcare. "We have already invested in two or three companies in deep-tech. This has happened in the last one-and-a-half year. We will definitely see more," Goel said. With its third fund, the average ticket size is also likely to increase to ₹25-40 crore.