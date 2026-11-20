The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund (AVCF), backed by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and managed by SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd (SVCL), is investing ₹60 crore in Bengaluru-based Earth-intelligence startup SatSure, leading the first close of its ₹200 crore Series B funding round.

The transaction marks AVCF's first investment in the downstream data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) layer of India's space economy, extending its investment footprint beyond launch and satellite hardware into commercial space-data infrastructure serving enterprise and sovereign markets.

“The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund is mandated to catalyse India’s private space ecosystem from proven technical capability to global commercial scale,” said Arup Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd.

“Leading SatSure’s Series B round reflects AVCF’s thesis of backing full-stack enterprises that pair indigenous orbital infrastructure with downstream decision intelligence. As India’s space economy matures, AVCF will continue deploying patient institutional growth capital behind space-tech companies built to compete internationally,” he said. AVCF's investment will support four priorities for SatSure, in line with India's space commercialisation roadmap. These include advancing its optical payloads ahead of a planned orbital flight in 2027 and executing a multi-satellite constellation mandate under the IN-SPACe-anchored Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership (EO-PPP). The funding will also support the scaling of Dhaarini, SatSure's Large Earth Observation Model, which had earlier received a ₹24.6 crore grant under IN-SPACe's Technology Adoption Fund (TAF).

The company also plans to expand its international commercial operations from India. SatSure's ongoing ₹200 crore Series B round comprises ₹165 crore in primary equity, ₹25 crore in venture debt and ₹10 crore in secondary transactions. The company expects to close the round on a rolling basis through December 2026. Following the first close, SatSure's cumulative institutional capital raised stands at ₹427 crore, excluding government grants. SatSure operates a full-stack Earth intelligence business through two entities. Its subsidiary KaleidEO develops optical satellite payloads and builds complete satellites under India's Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership for the national Earth observation constellation. SatSure, meanwhile, converts Earth observation data into decision intelligence for banks, insurers, critical infrastructure companies and governments.

Its operations span the value chain from satellite payloads and geospatial foundation models to AI, analytics and industry-specific applications. “The strategic value of the space economy lies not only in reaching orbit, but in what we can understand from it. That intelligence is reliable only when you own the full chain behind it: from the payloads in orbit, to the AI and foundation models that turn that data into decisions enterprises and governments act on,” said Prateep Basu, chief executive officer and co-founder of SatSure. “We built SatSure to own that full stack end-to-end, and the Series B round lets us build it further, from India, for the world,” he added.

SatSure's Earth intelligence technology is already integrated into India's financial infrastructure. Its SatSource product line is part of the Reserve Bank of India's Unified Lending Interface (ULI). Public-sector banks, including State Bank of India, use the platform to assess farm loan applications in minutes, a process that earlier took weeks, according to the company. SatSure has 24 banking and financial services customers. These include HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, both of which are investors in as well as customers of the company. SatSure's earlier funding rounds were backed by Baring Private Equity Partners India, Promus Ventures, Asian Development Bank Ventures, Omidyar Network India, now Prana Ventures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Nuvama Asset Management, among others.