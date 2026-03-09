Arnya Real Estate Fund - Equity announces first close at Rs 1,030 cr

Arnya Real Estates Fund Advisors, in partnership with developer Supreme Universal, has announced the first close of its Arnya Real Estate Fund – Equity, securing commitments of Rs 1,030 crore from domestic and offshore investors. The funds will be deployed across residential projects in Mumbai and Pune.

“There are a couple of redevelopment transactions under negotiation, and we will start looking at those transactions as soon as we do the first close. The larger focus of the fund is to look at redevelopment as a strategy in Mumbai,” said Sharad Mittal, founder and chief executive officer, Arnya Real Estates Fund Advisors.

Largely, the money has been raised domestically, and selectively from the Middle East and Singapore as well. Its investor profile is largely family offices and high-net-worth individuals, according to Mittal. The fund was launched in November 2025 with a target corpus of Rs 1,250 crore. The final close is expected to be done in the next two months. The total sponsor commitment in the fund is Rs 220 crore between both the partners. “From a portfolio creation perspective, we are looking at approximately eight to 10 transactions in total. On average, each investment would be between Rs 125 crore and Rs 150 crore. This fund has a seven-year life,” Mittal added.