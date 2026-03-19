Assiduus Global raises $25 million in pre-Series B led by Bajaj Finserv

Assiduus Global, an infrastructure platform for digital commerce, on Thursday announced the close of a $25 million pre-Series B funding round. The round was led by Bajaj Finserv with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Aaruha Technology Fund, Vikash Agarwal (Rupa Family Office) and other long-term institutional and family-office investors.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to deepen artificial intelligence (AI) and data capabilities, including predictive demand, pricing intelligence and working-capital optimisation, while also focusing on expansion across the Middle East, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with Oman as a strategic regional hub. It is also looking to strengthen enterprise, sovereign and government partnerships.