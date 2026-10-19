Auto tech cos raise $1.3 bn across 97 funding rounds in 2026 so far: Tracxn

India's auto tech companies raised $1.3 billion across 97 funding rounds so far this year, according to a report from data intelligence platform Tracxn.

The funding rounds were led by ride-hailing firm Rapido's $240 million, followed by electric two-wheeler manufacturer Simple Energy's $180 million and River's $102 million.

"India Auto Tech companies raised $1.3 billion across 97 rounds in 2026 year to date (2026 YTD) against $2.1 billion across 195 rounds in 2025. All funding figures are US dollar equity funding and exclude debt, grant, post-IPO and ICO funding," the report, India Auto Tech - 2026 YTD, said.

Automated parking solution provider Sotefin recorded the highest IPO market capitalisation at $35 million, followed by Victory EV India at $11 million and accessories company AutoFurnish at $6 million.