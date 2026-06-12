IndiaAI Mission-backed startup Avataar launches indigenous video AI model

Sravanth Aluru, co-founder and chief executive officer of Avataar said that contemporary leading video models are expensive to run and often under-represent the cultural, linguistic and visual diversity of India. Varya has been built to address both challenges: cost and context, he said.

Aluru mentioned that the newly-launched model will make high-quality AI video creation more cost-efficient for education, creators, MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), and the country’s overall digital economy.

“Varya demonstrates that frontier-quality video AI can be made dramatically more efficient and accessible. For a country of 1.4 billion people, affordability is not a feature, it is a prerequisite. We believe the next billion stories, lessons, advertisements, services and experiences will be created through AI, and those capabilities must be available to everyone, not just a few,” Aluru added.