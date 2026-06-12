Home / Companies / Start Ups / IndiaAI Mission-backed startup Avataar launches indigenous video AI model

IndiaAI Mission-backed startup Avataar launches indigenous video AI model

The IndiaAI Mission-backed startup said Varya can generate video at a fraction of the cost of global models while better capturing Indian contexts and cultural diversity

artificial intelligence (AI)
premium
Representative Image
Udisha Srivastav
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 10:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) startup Avataar on Friday announced the launch of Varya, the country’s first distilled video AI model. 
Developed under the IndiaAI Mission, the model aims to democratise AI-powered video creation for businesses and other end users, while making it affordable and accessible. 
Varya was launched in the presence of S Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, who said the model represents a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to build indigenous foundational AI models. 
“This shows that model-building can be done in India and that Indian entrepreneurs are second to none in developing cutting-edge AI technologies,” Krishnan said. 
The newly-launched model uses a distillation technique that reduces video generation from 50 steps to 4 steps, while maintaining comparable output quality. According to Avataar’s internal inference-cost benchmarks, Varya can generate video at ₹0.48 per second, making it up to ten times more cost-efficient than several leading global video models. 
The startup added that the model can generate up to 211 seconds of video for every ₹100 spent which is far higher than existing open-source and proprietary alternatives. 
Beyond cost efficiency, Varya has been trained to better understand Indian contexts, including local clothing, facial features, festivals, streetscapes, and cultural settings. The company showcased examples highlighting the model’s ability to generate more India-specific visual outputs than global video-generation models. 
Sravanth Aluru, co-founder and chief executive officer of Avataar said that contemporary leading video models are expensive to run and often under-represent the cultural, linguistic and visual diversity of India. Varya has been built to address both challenges: cost and context, he said. 
Aluru mentioned that the newly-launched model will make high-quality AI video creation more cost-efficient for education, creators, MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), and the country’s overall digital economy.
 
“Varya demonstrates that frontier-quality video AI can be made dramatically more efficient and accessible. For a country of 1.4 billion people, affordability is not a feature, it is a prerequisite. We believe the next billion stories, lessons, advertisements, services and experiences will be created through AI, and those capabilities must be available to everyone, not just a few,” Aluru added.
 
Avataar said it will also publish a technical report outlining Varya’s model architecture, distillation methodology and benchmarks.
 
Given Avataar was among the companies selected in the second phase, under IndiaAI Mission, it got access to subsidised national AI compute infrastructure.
 
Notably, the government launched the IndiaAI Mission last year to bolster the country’s leadership in AI and democratise the technology’s benefits. The programme has a total outlay of ₹10,300 crore over five years.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rekise Marine raises $9.7 mn, led by Nikhil Kamath's firm and Accel

Premium

Coram AI raises $35 million to bring autonomous tech to security

Ethereal Machines raises $28.5 mn in Series B round led by Avataar Ventures

Premium

Defence, space-tech startups move beyond metros for testing, manufacturing

Premium

The CA who went home and built a Rs 1,176 cr rural e-commerce startup

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAI Models

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story