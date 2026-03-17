B2B startup BambooBox raises $6.6 million in round led by Peak XV

Business-to-business (B2B) startup BambooBox, which is building a managed account-based marketing (ABM) operating system for enterprises, announced it has raised $6.6 million in funding led by Peak XV.

The round also witnessed participation from Emergent Ventures, Arc180, Uncorrelated, HAF, and angel investors.

With this new capital, the firm aims to enhance its AI capabilities, scale its AI-native ABM services globally, and enable more enterprises to unlock greater value from their existing go-to-market investments, said Ankur Saigal, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Over the past few years, the company said it has worked closely with enterprise teams to design and execute ABM programmes that drive measurable outcomes across acquisition, cross-sell, and expansion.